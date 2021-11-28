Winter Weather Brings Snowfall to England's Lake District

Winter weather continued across parts of Scotland and northern England on November 28, dumping snow and sleet in many areas.

Storm Arwen brought gusts of almost 100 mph when it lashed parts of the UK on Friday. Three men were killed by falling trees in separate incidents.

Sleet and snowfall were moving into central southern England on Sunday evening, the Met Office reported. The Met additionally warned of icy patches across many parts of the UK until Monday morning.

This video, taken Sunday in Windermere, in England’s lake district, shows snow quietly falling in the town. Credit: Windermere Post Office via Storyful