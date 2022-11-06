Winter Weather Arrives in North Central Washington

Heavy snow fell on parts of north central Washington Sunday, November 6, with forecasts threatening up to a foot accumulated in parts of the state by the next day, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Todd Hausman said he took these videos from his home in Chelan County on Sunday, which was expecting three to seven inches of accumulation.

Snoqualmie Pass reported at least eight inches of snow by Sunday afternoon.

The snowfall was expected to continue into Monday, the NWS said. Credit: Todd Hausman via Storyful