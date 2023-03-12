Winter Weather Advisory in North Carolina & Virginia, Travel Impacts Sunday, Wintry Mix & Rain
Winter Weather Advisory in the Mountains and Foothills of North Carolina & Virginia, Travel Impacts Sunday, Wintry Mix Chances in the Piedmont Triad
‘Areas that normally do not experience flash flooding will flood,’ forecasters warned
A round of snow arriving on Friday may hamper March break travel plans across southern Ontario.
After the great blizzard of 1888, the meteorological service separated from the War Department to improve forecasting and weather preparedness.
It’s been a long wait, but we’re finally coming out of La Niña. The shift could have implications for your weather in the coming months.
At least one fatality has been confirmed in the first of a series of new atmospheric river storms that rolled into California on Friday.
Winter weather made for messy driving in Toronto on Friday as more snow blanketed the city. Environment Canada, however, ended the winter weather travel advisory for Toronto at about 9:15 p.m. The federal weather agency had warned of "hazardous" driving conditions and had said that visibility could be reduced at times while the snow fell. Kelly Hobelman, meteorologist for Environment Canada, said Friday night that between five and nine centimetres of snow fell in the Greater Toronto Area. Toront
“Pets often resemble alligators’ natural prey.”
When one door closes, another one opens. Or in this case, when one snowy system ends, another moves in.
A large swath of southern Ontario was hit with another blast of winter on Friday, with steady snow complicating commutes and the start of March break travel. A storm stretched over the Greater Toronto Area through to Windsor, and Environment Canada issued snowfall alerts for Halton, Peel, Hamilton and Niagara, with regions receiving between five and 20 cm of snow. "We are enveloped by this system right now, and that's why we see snow basically everywhere in parts of southern Ontario," Environmen
A great white shark was spotted near Manatee County ahead of spring break.
The liquified natural gas companies behind GNL Québec and Gazoduq are claiming $20 billion US in compensation from the government of Canada for pulling the plug on their natural gas liquefaction terminal and gas pipeline projects in Saguenay, Que. The goal of the $14 billion project was to build a terminal to export liquified natural gas imported by pipeline from Western Canada by boat on the Saguenay River. It also would have seen the construction of a 780-kilometre pipeline connecting the port
Canada's spy agency says climate change is threatening the nation's prosperity and security, and has identified British Columbia as a region of particular concern. A newly released analysis by the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) that was prepared in April 2021 and only recently disclosed to The Canadian Press spells out several concerns presented by global warming. They include looming threats to water and food security, Arctic sovereignty, and coastal security — the latter of whic
Weather agencies urged caution as snow and ice could lead to hazardous travel conditions.
Storm Larisa battered parts of the UK with gales and blizzards overnight on Thursday, and a number of warnings for snow and ice remain in place.
Roughly 9,400 people were under evacuation orders statewide, with 15 evacuation shelters open across nine counties.
Snowfall warnings are in place for the southern part of the province, as regions are expected to get snow Friday. Areas near the U.S.-Canada border are expected to see snowfall. In a weather warning issued Thursday, Environment and Climate Change Canada said heavy snow with total amounts of 10 to 20 cm is anticipated. Environment Canada also issued a fog advisory for Calgary and areas north and northwest of the city, including Airdrie, Cochrane, Olds and Sundre. "Dense fog patches have developed
Flooding washed out portions of a roadway in Soquel, California, on Friday, March 10, Santa Cruz County officials said.The section of North Main Street where it meets with Bates Creek was washed out when the creek rose after an atmospheric river storm hit California on Thursday night. Soquel residents north of the creek were warned to shelter in place and were unable to pass as crews worked to find a solution, the county said.This footage released by the county shows Bates Creek flowing through the ruptured pavement. Credit: Santa Cruz County via Storyful
Yet another atmospheric river storm blasted into California on Friday, bringing dangerous flooding rains, heavy snow and howling winds.
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A swarm of earthquakes occurring over the past few weeks has intensified at a remote Alaska volcano dormant for over a century, a possible indication of an impending eruption. The Alaska Volcano Observatory raised the alert level to advisory status for Tanaga Volcano late Tuesday after the quakes became very vigorous. “We started seeing a whole lot of earthquakes occurring, one after the other, several per minute,” said John Power, a research geophysicist with the U.S. G
More than 9,000 California residents were under evacuation orders Friday as a new atmospheric river brought heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds, swelling rivers and creeks and flooding several major highways and small rural communities. In Santa Cruz County, a creek bloated by rain destroyed a portion of Main Street in Soquel, a town of 10,000 people, isolating several neighborhoods. Heather Wingfield, a teacher who runs a small urban farm with her husband in Soquel, said she and her neighbors were, for the time being, trapped in their homes as Bates Creek rushed through what was once Main Street.