Winter Weather Advisory Issued as Snow Impacts Western Washington

The National Weather Service said there was a possibility of snow in western Washington on Wednesday, February 22, as it forecasted “below normal temps” in the region through early March.

This footage, which Twitter user @Shubhatirumale said was captured in Redmond, Washington, shows overcast skies and snow falling in the area.

The NWS issued a winter weather advisory and warned of difficult travel conditions during the morning commute. Credit: @Shubhatirumale via Storyful