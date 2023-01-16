Winter Storm Warning for Lake Tahoe Through Monday

A winter storm warning was in effect for the Greater Lake Tahoe area until 10 pm on Monday, January 16, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

This footage from photojournalist Alekz Londos shows vehicles driving on a snow-covered highway in Alta, California, on Sunday.

The NWS warned travel might be difficult for morning and evening commuters, with the heaviest snowfall expected on Monday morning and afternoon. Credit: Alekz Londos via Storyful