Winter Storm Warning Issued as Snow Falls in Alabama

The National Weather Service in Huntsville issued a winter storm warning as snow fell across northern Alabama and southern Tennessee overnight on January 2-3.

The NWS warned of hazardous driving conditions and the chance of power outages, with snow totals forecast to measure over four inches in some places.

Footage posted by the NWS outside their office in Huntsville shows the parking lot covered in snow. Further video showed the snow accumulation on a vehicle.

The warning expired early on January 3, the weather service said. Credit: NWS Huntsville via Storyful