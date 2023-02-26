A winter storm rolls in tonight
Another winter storm is moving into Arizona starting late tonight into Sunday afternoon.
Another high-impact winter storm looms for Ontario, with a tough transition between snow, ice, and rain falling across southern sections of the province.
A couple were shocked when a massive king cobra emerged in their living room while they were watching TV.The 12ft long snake emerged from a cardboard box in the corner of the room in Nakhon Si Thammarat, southern Thailand, on Friday afternoon February 24.Husband Prachit Thongdonpho, 59, and his wife Sopha, 52, watched in horror as the deadly snake slithered up the wall of their bungalow.He called the emergency number and wildlife handlers arrived at the home. They caught the snake and released it back into the wild around 15 miles from the village.Traumatised wife Sopha said: 'The snake was as thick as my calf. It was so big it could have eaten a cow.'Researchers found that 7,000 people are treated for snake bites each year in Thailand. Suchai Suteparuk from the Division of Toxicology at Chulalongkorn University reported that 30 of those die, with cobras being the biggest killer.
Ontario will only get a few days to breathe before the next impactful winter storm arrives.
As Venice's famed canals run dry, images show awe-struck onlookers perched above canals reduced to muddy pits.
Nearly 85,000 households and businesses were without power in the Los Angeles area on Saturday, as storms continued to pummel parts of California, bringing snow to higher elevations and dumping rain and hail in the flatlands. Interstate 5, the largest highway leading north out of the city, remained closed at the steep grade known as the Grapevine due to heavy snow, while several more southern points of the freeway in and around Los Angeles were closed due to flooding, the California Department of Transportation said. In Northern California, San Francisco was expected to experience record cold temperatures on Saturday, and the National Weather Service warned residents of the state capital of Sacramento to avoid travel from Sunday through Wednesday as rain and snow started up again after a reprieve on Saturday.
The incoming storm won't be the first time Southern California has seen snow, but it will mark a highly unusual weather pattern for the region.
A video showing large fissures or cracks predates the recent earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.
Heavy snow accumulations will make for dangerous travel for the B.C. South Coast this weekend.
Cuban firefighters, planes and Defense Force helicopters were working on Friday to extinguish a large-scale forest fire which has been raging for seven days on the east of the island. The blaze, which began on Saturday, has consumed large areas and caused extensive damage to forest plantations and coffee crops in the mountains of Pinares de Mayari in Holguin province, some 800 kilometers east of Havana. It has also caused great damage to wildlife and plants, said Reinier Ramirez, a specialist from Cuba's Ministry of Science, Technology and Environment.
A weather spotter reported thundersnow, which is when lightning and thunder occurs during a snowstorm. The weather phenomenon will return to the Southland on Saturday.
San Francisco breaks a 132-year record low temperature, and snow is forecast for the Mojave Desert.
California’s Interstate 80 was closed in both directions due to stalled traffic on Thursday, February 23, amid winter storms moving across the state.This footage from Caltrans traffic cameras shows the situation at various points along I-80, with traffic moving at a slow pace.Caltrans said it was highly unlikely the highway would reopen to traffic before Friday morning, but that snowplows were at work.According to the National Weather Service, the storm would impact California into Saturday, with blizzard conditions making for “nearly impossible travel” in some parts. Credit: Caltrans via Storyful
Hold on to your wallet. Due to inflation and prices surging for natural gas, heating oil and other fuels, you will see a significant rise in your utility bills. So, if you've opened your electric bill...
Lina Hidalgo, Harris County's chief executive, said she wasn't told the toxic water was coming and had to find out from the press.
Three days after a winter storm dumped up to 15 centimetres of snow on Toronto, a number of the city's sidewalks have not been cleared making access a challenge for people in wheelchairs, families with strollers and elderly people walking. Accessibility advocate Russell Winkelar says sidewalks are always hit and miss after a big snowstorm and people "can be stuck at the mercy of whoever is cleaning [their] street." "Wheeling around the streets, It can be totally dependent on which businesses sho
STORY: Earlier this week, a storm dumped 10.8 inches (27.4 cm) of snow in Portland, Oregon, according to local media.The 64-acre zoo, home to over 2,500 animals, closed on Thursday (February 23) and Friday because of the snow.Across the country, more than 900,000 were left without power and thousands of flights were delayed as the snow brought havoc from Washington state, along the West Coast, to New England.
A massive winter storm with heavy snow, ice and powerful winds was slamming the Northern Plains and Midwest on Thursday. Live updates on the forecast.
Another round of snow is expected early next week.
SYDNEY (Reuters) -New Zealand police were searching for eight people still missing after Cyclone Gabrielle struck two weeks ago, authorities said on Sunday, amid warnings of more wild weather for the nation's North Island. Gabrielle hit the island's northern region on Feb. 12 and then battered the east coast, leaving at least 11 dead and displacing thousands. "The remaining number of people includes those who, for a variety of reasons, do not engage with authorities," New Zealand police said early on Sunday.
Shannon McPhail said she felt like the “world’s biggest schmuck” after reading an email from a senior official at Fisheries and Oceans Canada. The official told her it was “impossible to confirm” how many living salmon eggs were in the path of the Coastal GasLink pipeline at a major river crossing. With wild salmon populations in decline throughout the watershed, McPhail wanted to know what the government agency is doing to ensure eggs laid in the path of the pipeline aren’t harmed — and she wan