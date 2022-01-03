Winter storm and heavy snow blanket U.S. Capitol

The Canadian Press

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bears appear to be in for some big changes once the season ends, and no one needed to remind coach Matt Nagy what that means for him. A 29-3 romp over the New York Giants on Sunday might have been his final home game at Soldier Field. And the season finale at Minnesota could mark the end of his four-year tenure. “I take it day by day,” Nagy said after Sunday's game. “If it goes that way, it’s meant to be.” For now, he's focused on the final game and trying to end a dis