Winter Storm Downs Trees in New York's West Seneca

A winter storm downed trees in West Seneca, New York, on Friday, December 23, according to the local highways superintendent.

Footage posted to Facebook by West Seneca Highways Superintendent Brian Adams shows a worker with a chainsaw approach a downed tree across a snow-covered road.

“Please be patient with our road crews as we are working to clear roads and drift snow along with downed trees," Adams said, adding: “Please stay off the roads and stay safe."

The National Weather Service said conditions would remain “extremely treacherous” northeast of the Great Lakes on Saturday.

Lake-effect snow, near-zero visibility, wind gusts of 60-65 mph, and wind chills of -10 to -30 degrees Fahrenheit were forecast. Credit: Brian Adams West Seneca Superintendent of Highways via Storyful