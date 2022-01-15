Winter Storm Creates Hazardous Conditions in Northern Iowa

A winter storm brought snow and windy conditions to parts of Iowa and Minnesota on Friday, January 14, reducing visibility and creating hazardous travel conditions in many areas.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning through 3 am Saturday for parts of northwest and west central Iowa, warning of slippery roads and “significantly reduced visibility.” This footage, released by Dickinson County Emergency Management, shows such conditions on Friday afternoon in Sprit Lake.

The weather system is expected to impact areas farther east, including the Appalachian Mountains, beginning this weekend. On Friday, the governors of North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia declared emergencies ahead of the storm’s arrival. Credit: Dickinson County Emergency Management via Storyful