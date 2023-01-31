Winter Storm Coats Texas Highway With Ice Creating Traffic Chaos Near Denton

Drone video shows standstill traffic in icy conditions near Denton, Texas, on Monday, January 30.

Footage taken over Interstate 35 by Jaden Pappenheim captures a long line of trucks and cars stuck on the ice-covered highway.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for the region and warned of widespread icing on streets.

Local media reported the conditions had caused multiple accidents on Interstate 35 corridor between Oklahoma City and Dallas. Credit: Jaden Pappenheim via Storyful