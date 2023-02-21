Winter storm closing in on Metro Detroit
A Winter storm capable of ice, sleet and snow will impact Metro Detroit Wednesday.
A Winter storm capable of ice, sleet and snow will impact Metro Detroit Wednesday.
Florida is the canary in the coal mine of climate change. Long-time residents are already fleeing, and it's a scary omen for the rest of the US.
Parts of Ontario are expected to see a dangerous wintry mix of ice, freezing rain, and snow starting on Wednesday.
A high impact winter storm will target millions across southern Ontario Wednesday and Thursday, with significant icing, power outages and hazardous travel expected
The Alps have received less than half their normal amount of snowfall, while water levels on Lake Garda in northern Italy have fallen to record lows, making it possible to walk to the lake's small island of San Biagio via an exposed pathway. Meanwhile in Venice on the northeast coast, a city usually more concerned with flooding, unusually low tides are making it impossible for gondolas, water taxis and ambulances to navigate some of the famous canals.
Calgary drivers had a slippery Tuesday morning commute after the city, along with much of southern Alberta, was hit with a major snowfall overnight. Southern sections of Calgary recieved upwards of 30 centimetres of snow and smaller totals were observed in the north, according to Environment Canada. "Snow will taper off from north to south today," the agency said on its website. Calgary Transit tweeted Tuesday morning that CTrains were running about 10 minutes behind schedule because of the snow
An extended period of frigid Arctic air will soon spill over the Prairies, following a blast of heavy snow in Alberta that led to hazardous travel to start the week.
Plan ahead: The combination of cold air and an incoming Colorado low could spell heavy snow totals over parts of southern Quebec this week.
A monster winter storm that could bring ice, blizzard conditions and travel disruptions will stretch 2,600 miles from coast to coast.
An 85-year-old woman died following an alligator bite, when the gator grabbed her while she was walking her dog Monday, wildlife officials said.
The alligator was spotted floating in Brooklyn's Prospect Park Lake in New York City on Sunday morning.
The woman was walking her dog when the alligator lunged at her and dragged her under water.
A new 6.4 magnitude earthquake on Monday killed six people and injured more than 200 in parts of Turkey that were laid waste two weeks ago by a massive quake that killed tens of thousands.
The Pacific Northwest and Rockies will be hit with heavy snow and strong winds Monday in a storm that is expected to move east later this week.
Concern has spread on social media over the sighting, but an expert tells Yahoo News UK it isn't what people think.
Two Florida divers freed sharks from a fishing line and destroyed the gear. Now they owe thousands of dollars to the fisherman it belonged to.
“This is one of the most elongated we’ve seen.”
Firemen removed a huge python from a family's car that slithered into the engine while it was parked outside their home.The snake was discovered when its tail was seen dangling down from under the front bumper in Bangkok, Thailand on February 7.Wildlife handlers rushed to the property to remove the deadly 10ft-long serpent that had already slithered deep into the vehicle.Footage shows the firemen wearing gloves and masks as they lured the creature out. The team members pulled the creature's tail until it was totally out of the car.Resident Basza Pheukthet said: ‘Normally I only see this kind of thing in the news. I didn't know what to do when it happened to me.‘I first thought of going to the mechanic but realised I couldn't drive with the snake still inside. So I just called the emergency team instead.'The animal rescue officers said the python might have been looking for a cool place to shelter as the hot summer started.The python was turned over to wildlife officers and later released back to its habitat.The reticulated python is found throughout Southeast Asia, where they live in forests, swamps, canals and even in cities, causing them to come into conflict with humans. The species is one of the world's largest snakes and can eat humans, cats, dogs, birds, rats and other snakes.
Parts of cyclone-stricken New Zealand could see heavy rains from Thursday as relief and recovery efforts continue and tens of thousands remain without power after Cyclone Gabrielle tore across the country's North Island last week. The cyclone hit the North Island's northernmost region on Feb. 12 and tracked down the east coast, inflicting widespread destruction and killing at least 11 people. Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has called Gabrielle New Zealand's biggest natural disaster this century.
Alberta's four-year commitment to fund the maintenance of motorized recreation trails has pleased off-road enthusiasts, but rankled some people concerned about the environment. On Friday, Forestry, Parks and Tourism Minister Todd Loewen rumbled up to a Sherwood Park press conference in an off-highway vehicle (OHV) to announce $8 million in public funds will go to two trail maintenance organizations by 2026. "Our government understands that investing in a designated trail system helps protect our
The video shows the daring attempt of an elephant herd rescuing their baby elephant that fell behind during a deep and dangerous river crossing. It was during a recent trip to the Kruger National Park that I managed to film this dramatic moment. After our self-drive morning safari, we decided to stop for breakfast at one of the main rest camps. It was busy on the day with a lot of people at the specific rest camp. While sitting in the restaurant overlooking a huge river in the front of the camp, I noticed a herd of elephants in the distance that was getting into the river. At first, I thought the elephants were there for a swim but soon realised that the whole herd formed a single file and was busy crossing the deep and dangerous river. All large water bodies in this part of the world are crocodile and hippo infested. The river was so deep that the elephants disappeared under the water while bouncing back up the whole time as they make their way forward while crossing the river. It was a stunning sight right from my breakfast table on the deck overlooking the river. The elephant herd slowly crossed the deep river to the other side. Suddenly I saw two adult elephants hastily making a u turn and started swimming back. I was a little confused by this but quickly realised what was going on. I saw right in the middle of the deep river a tiny grey spot, which accidently got left behind during the daring crossing. Amazingly in such a big herd, the elephants quickly realised one was missing. The baby elephant was disappearing under the water before coming up for air again the whole time, trying to swim back to opposite side the herd went. A struggling baby elephant alone like that can easily become the target of a big crocodile lurking in the depths of the river. It was incredible to watch how the adult elephants motored their way towards the baby elephant. Finally, the elephants made it to the struggling baby elephant, and it was a mad scramble for the adults. I could see the way baby elephants do cross such big river was to somehow stand or hold onto the backs of an adult. The one adult elephant managed to get the struggling baby elephant onto its back and started to make its way to the rest of the herd. On several occasions the baby elephant would fall of the back of the elephant along the way, and they would turn around and try again. During the last bit of the crossing, it seemed the baby elephant couldn’t stay on the back of the adult elephant, and they pushed it forward under the water right towards the shallows. The elephants stopped in the shallow water, looking around as if they again can’t find the baby elephant. I thought that was it, that last stretch under the water was just too much for the poor little elephant. To the great relief of everyone in the restaurant that eventually gathered to watch the whole drama, the baby elephant popped out and showed its head and trunk before it got moved out to the river bank by the adult elephants. Incredible how the baby elephant survived the whole ordeal by not drowning or getting eaten by one of the many crocodiles in the river. Incredible wildlife moment indeed.