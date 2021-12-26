Winter Storm Brings Whiteout Conditions to Truckee, California

Poor visibility caused by whiteout conditions forced the closure of an interstate highway near Truckee, California, on December 25.

California State Patrol told commuters to expect delays as a winter storm closed the I-80 in two directions.

The National Weather Service recorded 6.7 inches of snow had fallen in the 24 hours before 9:30 am on Christmas Day.

This video posted to Twitter by the California Highway Patrol in Truckee shows whiteout conditions on the I-80 at the time. Credit: CHP Truckee via Storyful