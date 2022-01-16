Winter Storm Brings Snow and Hazardous Travel Conditions to Northwest Georgia

A winter storm warning was in place for areas in northwest Georgia on Sunday, January 16, as the National Weather Service (NWS) warned of snow accumulations, strong wind and black ice in some parts.

Footage released by the Walker County government shows snow on Lookout Mountain and four to five inches of snow near State Line Road, they said.

The NWS said parts of north Georgia could see “rain mixing with or changing to snow, sleet, and freezing rain” and that travel could “very difficult to impossible” in impacted areas. Credit: Walker County, Georgia Government via Storyful