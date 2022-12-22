Winter Storm Brings Heavy Snow and Blizzard Conditions to Minneapolis Metro Area

A winter storm brought heavy snow and blizzard conditions to suburban Minneapolis on the night of December 21.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a winter storm warning for the region on Wednesday, urging locals to avoid travel as it would be a “life-threatening situation” if stranded.

As of 6pm on Wednesday the recorded snowfall was sitting at 3.3 inches at Minneapolis−Saint Paul International Airport, according to the NWS.

This footage, filmed by Chris Wicklund, shows a heavy snow shower blanketing Brooklyn Center in white. Credit: Chris Wicklund via Storyful

Video Transcript

[NO SPEECH]