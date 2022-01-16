Winter Storm Blows Snow Across North Carolina's Blue Ridge Mountains

A winter storm brought strong winds and heavy snowfall across the Blue Ridge Mountains in North Carolina on Sunday, January 16.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a hazardous weather watch for the area until Monday morning, warning of snow and sleet accumulations between one to six inches in the area, as well as some ice accumulation. Winds gust speeds could reach up to 50 MPH, the NWS said, making travel “very difficult to impossible” due to lack of visibility.

This video filmed by Tiffany Carroll at Sugar Mountain shows wind gusts blowing snow. Credit: Tiffany Carroll via Storyful