Winter Storm Blankets Cleveland in Several Inches of Snow

Several inches of snow fell in northeastern Ohio on Tuesday, December 1, the National Weather Service (NWS) reported.

A winter storm warning had been issued for northeast Ohio and lake-effect snow was anticipated for the Cleveland area. More than 50,000 customers were without power as of 11 am on Tuesday, FirstEnergy said.

Dave Ray shared this footage from Cleveland on the eastern bank of the Cuyahoga River on Tuesday. Dozens of schools in the area were closed because of the snow. Credit: Dave Ray via Storyful