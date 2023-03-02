Winter Storm Batters California, Bringing Hail, Snow and Graupel

A winter storm moving across Southern California, brought hail, snow and graupel to the region on Wednesday, March 1.

This footage, filmed by Twitter user @queenbeach1 shows small hailstones battering a home in Malibu, California.

Other video posted online shows what appears to be snow falling in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

According to the National Weather Service there were reports of snow as low as 1,000 feet elevation, including in Claremont and Santa Clarita.

The hazardous conditions prompted authorities to close Interstate 5 Parker Road and Grapevine, according to the California Department of Transportation. The interstate was re-opened by the early evening. Credit: @queenbeach1 via Storyful

