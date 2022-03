Storyful

A snake catcher in Queensland was called out to remove a large carpet python caught hiding in the garden of a retirement village in Buderim, recently shared video shows.Footage posted to Facebook shows Stuart McKenzie from Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 after he was called out to help capture the snake after it was spotted hiding next to a fence in the backyard of the premises.McKenzie removed the “big old friendly” snake as it was “cruising around” close to where elderly residents walk their pets.“What a beautiful snake it was, nice and long and healthy but certainly due for a feed soon,” McKenzie added. Credit: Stuart McKenzie via Storyful