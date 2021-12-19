Winter Showers in Blanket Northeast Maine in Snow

Winter showers swept parts of northern Maine overnight into Sunday, December 19, with 3-5 inches of snow accumulating in the state by the morning, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

This footage, posted to Twitter by NWS meteorologist James Sinko, shows snow falling in Castle Hill, Aroostook County, in the early hours of Sunday.

The local NWS in Caribou reported 3.4 inches of snow outside their office, with the sky beginning to clear later that morning. Credit: Meteorologist James Sinko via Storyful