Winter returns to Iowa: Snow, wind, and colder temps in the forecast ahead of warmup
Winter returns to Iowa: Snow, wind, and colder temps in the forecast ahead of warmup
Winter returns to Iowa: Snow, wind, and colder temps in the forecast ahead of warmup
Folks returning home from March break could run into nasty road conditions through this weekend as a long-duration storm approaches the province.
“I am honestly more afraid of sandhill cranes than I am of gators. They are crazy.”
The winter precipitation wiped out exceptional and extreme drought in California for the first time since 2020, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported Thursday in a seasonal, nationwide outlook that came as parts of the state are under water. In neighboring Nevada, flood warnings were in effect and rushing water prompted some evacuations overnight in one of Arizona's tourist towns. It could be more than a year before the extra moisture has an effect on the shoreline at Lake Mead that straddles Arizona and Nevada.
Parts of northern Ontario could see 30+ cm of freshly fallen snow through this weekend, giving a harsh reminder that winter isn't ready to call it quits any time soon
Just under the surface of B.C. and Alberta, in a rock formation known as the Montney Play, lies enough potential greenhouse gasses to blow past Canada's 2030 emissions targets 30 times over. It's one of 12 fossil fuel reserves researchers in the journal Energy Policy have identified in Canada — called "carbon bombs" — that would each release a billion tonnes or more of carbon into the atmosphere if their resources were extracted and burned. This would be catastrophic for the world's efforts to s
The heavy snow, rain and gale-force winds from two storms that slammed the Northeast and California eased Wednesday but still threatened havoc.
Researchers theorize that a widely used degreasing chemical -- found in the soil near some residential areas -- may be linked to Parkinson's disease.
A conservation company found a nest of 110 Eastern Brown Snake eggs in a front yard in Sydney, Australia, after a toddler tailed a deadly hatchling.
PEACE RIVER, Alta. — An area northwest of Edmonton has been rattled by two mild earthquakes and a series of aftershocks. Natural Resources Canada says the first quake hit at 8:46 a.m., and was centred about 30 kilometres outside the hamlet of Reno, Alta. It says it had a magnitude of 4.5, while the second one measured 4.6. The federal agency says a second earthquake hit at 8:59 a.m. and "an aftershock sequence is in progress" southeast of Peace River, Alta. There have been several reports of peo
Satellites captured the "Great Atlantic Sargassum Belt," a bloom of brown algae stretching from the coast of West Africa to the Gulf of Mexico.
Some Canadians will have to deal with snow for much longer than others will in the coming weeks.
Local residents aired their views during a planning meeting to consider Jeremy Clarkson’s farm expansion plans.
Newsom visits inundated Pajaro, where a levee breach has displaced hundreds. Porterville residents evacuate as Lake Success overtops the Schafer Dam spillway.
The series of earthquakes follows an overnight swarm Monday, March 13.
Mr Pickles, a 90-year-old radiated tortoise, is the father of three hatchlings following a surprise egg-laying at the Houston Zoo.According to a statement shared with Storyful, a herpetology keeper happened upon radiated tortoise Mrs Pickles, Mr Pickles’ companion, as she was laying eggs at closing time.It is unlikely the eggs would have hatched on their own if the keeper hadn’t been in the right place at the right time, the statement added, as “the soil in Houston isn’t hospitable to the Madagascar native tortoises.”The statement said Mr Pickles is the oldest animal at the Houston Zoo, and the newest father, after the three eggs hatched.Mr and Mrs Pickles have been together since she arrived in 1996, but the pair have only birthed one “little Pickle” previously, in 1997, the zoo said.Footage shared with Storyful shows the new hatchlings, named Dill, Gherkin, and Jalapeno, walking around in an enclosure at the zoo.According to the statement, the baby tortoises will remain behind the scenes until they are big enough to safely join their parents’ enclosure. Credit: Kevin Kendrick/Houston Zoo via Storyful
Last year, during a trip to Botswana, I had my first taste of what it feels like to be on the wrong side of an elephant. “You need to see this,” my guide had told me, as we approached a 15-strong breeding herd. We were almost 100 metres away when the animals lifted their trunks, flared their ears and began charging towards us. Only at the last minute did my guide swerve away. “Now you understand what it’s really like to live alongside wild animals,” he said.
Authorities rescued two dogs that were stranded on a snow-covered rooftop in a southern California community where at least nine feet of snow had fallen, footage released on Wednesday, March 15, shows.In a Twitter post, San Bernardino County Fire said a local task force found the dogs in Lake Arrowhead.On March 4, the dogs were reported wandering in the area by a local animal rescue group, who said the owner was snowed in and unable to find them.Lake Arrowhead was buried in 109 inches of snow earlier this month after a series of winter storms.“Due to the vigilance and efforts of fellow citizens, both dogs have been safely returned to their owner and are back home out of the elements,” the fire department said. Credit: San Bernardino County Fire via Storyful
DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — Long before a Chinese spy balloon captivated and spooked the U.S. public, Kyle Bass foresaw what he deemed another foreign danger slated for skies above the Texas-Mexico border: wind turbines. Dozens of them, roughly 700 feet (213 meters) tall — as big as San Antonio's tallest skyscraper — were set to sprout across thousands of scrubby acres near the pristine Devils River. Protests that a wind farm would harm a sensitive ecosystem in Texas flopped, but when attention turned
Alligators can be seen soaking up the sun on land or basking along the water line. There are things you shouldn’t do if you see one.
Three young Sumatran tiger cubs from Adelaide Zoo have passed their second health checks with purr-fect results, the zoo said.Footage from Zoos SA shows the cubs being checked over by the zoo’s veterinary team and playing with their mother, Delilah.The cubs, two females and one male, were microchipped, vaccinated, and weighed.Senior keeper of carnivores Arliah Hayward said the cubs were growing well. “We can tell by their paws, they are going to be impressive tigers! They are growing up quickly and are definitely developing their own little personalities," she said.“The little boy loves following Delilah around and playing with her. He is the most vocal of the trio and loves his minced meat," Hayward said. “His sisters are opposites; one is quieter while the other is very independent and confident!”The male cub weighed in at 8.7 kg, while his sisters weighed in at 7.5 kg and 7.6 kg respectively, the zoo said.The cubs are the offspring of Kembali and Delilah, Adelaide Zoo’s two adult Sumatran tigers, and were born on December 21 last year.The animals will be named through a public competition, the zoo said. Credit: Zoos SA via Storyful