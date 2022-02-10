Winter heatwave hits San Diego, health concerns arise
A Kaiser Permanente doctor shares some of the health risks.
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — During the last Winter Games, North Korea basked in the global limelight in South Korea, with hundreds of athletes, cheerleaders and officials pushing hard to woo their South Korean and U.S. rivals in a bid for diplomacy that has since stalled. Four years later, as the 2022 Winter Olympics come to its main ally and neighbor China, North Korea isn't sending any athletes and officials — ignoring the International Olympic Committee's suggestion that individual athletes cou
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Snoop Dogg says he won’t let the big Super Bowl stage rattle his nerves. The ultra-smooth rapper said he will worry about his upcoming halftime performance after the fact. “For me, when performing, I never let the moment get bigger than me,” said Snoop Dogg in a recent interview with The Associated Press from his studio compound in Inglewood, California, a suburb of Los Angeles where the Super Bowl will be held Sunday. He’ll take the stage with Dr. Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar
The Maple Leafs are winning a lot of games in 2022 but according to Omar on the latest episode of In the Mentions, they still lack the consistency and killer instinct that will required in the playoffs. Here are 5 things Toronto needs for a successful second half.
BEIJING (AP) — Officially, the Beijing Olympics are taking place inside what organizers are calling “the enclosed compound activity area.” That’s a fancy way of saying “a closed loop.” You probably know it better as “the bubble.” And bubbles are now part of the norm at major sporting events. The premise of this bubble is simple: Keep those who passed multiple tests just to get access to the Olympics in, keep the rest of the world — and, hopefully, COVID-19 — out. It has worked for the National B
TORONTO — Italy's Sampdoria confirmed Wednesday that it has signed former Toronto FC forward Sebastian Giovinco to a short-term contract through June. In a somewhat related move, Toronto acquired US$575,000 in general allocation money and the 14th position in Major League Soccer’s allocation order from the New York Red Bulls in exchange for the No. 2 allocation position and an international roster slot. The allocation process regulates the return of former MLS players, among others, to the leagu
BEIJING — Before he stepped off the Olympic practice rink on Monday, Keegan Messing looked up to the ceiling and breathed out what looked like a big sigh of relief. The Canadian men's figure skating champion practised in Beijing on Monday afternoon, just five hours after landing and less than 24 hours before he'll skate in the men's short program. He passed his arrival COVID-19 test and jumped on the bus to practice with only minutes to spare. The 30-year-old from Girdwood, Alaska, was detained
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte Hornets rookie guard James Bouknight attributed his sideline confrontation with coach James Borrego on Saturday night to a “misunderstanding,” saying it was about two competitive people trying to win. “We talked through it and it’s all good,” Bouknight said following Tuesday’s practice in his first public comments since the incident. The Hornets were outscored 35-8 by the Miami Heat in the third quarter of a blowout loss at home. Bouknight, who played only the fi
DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic had a triple-double and Jalen Brunson scored 22 points despite both of them being in foul trouble, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Atlanta Hawks 103-94 on Sunday night. Doncic finished with 18 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists after sitting almost the entire third quarter following his fifth foul less than a minute into the second half. Brunson joined him on the bench with his fifth about six minutes later. But the Mavericks never lost the lead with a patchwork lineu
ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — At the Tetonia Club in Alta, Wyoming, they clung to one simple phrase as the bedlam gained steam while their daughter, sister and friend, Jaelin Kauf, edged closer and closer to the Olympic silver medal: “Deliver the love.” Kauf delivered the love. A spot on the podium was a fitting reward to go with it. Half a world away from Alta, the 25-year-old Kauf finished second Sunday in freestyle moguls, an event her family has set the standard in over decades. Kauf's mom, Patt
Canada is facing a must-win game against Italy Monday morning (Sunday at 8 p.m. ET) in their final round-robin mixed doubles curling match in order to secure a spot in the semifinals at the Beijing Games, after a stunning extra-end loss to Australia. The Canadians will be in tough against the Italians, who sit atop the 10-team field with a perfect 8-0 record. Canada's loss to Australia Sunday dropped them to 5-3, tied with Great Britain and Norway. If Canada loses, Sweden (5-4) would grab the fo
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Under a baking California sun, Roger Goodell knew the heat was coming. At his annual Super Bowl news conference, the NFL commissioner was grilled on two hot topics that have put the league under heavy scrutiny: racism and discrimination in hiring. There were other issues that don't shine a positive light on pro football, including threats to the integrity of the sport, and misconduct by players and team executives. A week after former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores, w
NBC prime-time Olympic host Mike Tirico will have a shorter stay in Beijing than originally planned. Tirico's final show from Beijing will be Monday night. He will fly from China to NBC Sports headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut, to host Wednesday's and Thursday's shows before heading to Los Angeles on Friday to anchor Olympic and Super Bowl coverage through Sunday. Tirico will then head back to Stamford for the final week of Olympic coverage. The Games conclude on Feb. 20. Maria Taylor, who s
CHICAGO (AP) — Joel Embiid dominated with 40 points and 10 rebounds and the Philadelphia 76ers overcame DeMar DeRozan’s season-high, 45-point game for Chicago to beat the Bulls 119-108 on Sunday. The 76ers won the matchup between two of the Eastern Conference’s top teams after letting a 17-point lead early in the fourth quarter shrink to four. They hung on down the stretch to beat the Bulls for the 10th straight time. They also knocked Chicago a half-game behind first-place Miami and pulled with
Toronto Raptors centre Chris Boucher wasn't sure what to expect from Gary Trent Jr. when he was traded to Toronto last year for his good friend, Norman Powell. Fast forward to this season and the 22-year-old is turning heads with his all-around game. Listen to 'Hustle Play' wherever you get your podcasts or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Doug Pederson won’t have the power Urban Meyer had with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The team and its fans can only hope that's a good thing. Owner Shad Khan introduced Pederson as the Jaguars' coach on Saturday and said the team has applied to the NFL to hire an executive vice president, a person who would report directly to Khan and oversee Pederson and general manager Trent Baalke. It’s a much different structure from what the Jaguars employed the last two years. Khan’s
Cianna Lieffers left the ice with a nasty cut above her lip, but returned with a bandage to finish the game.
DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 27 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists and the Denver Nuggets beat Brooklyn 124-104 on Sunday to extend the Nets’ losing streak to eight games. Jokic has an NBA-best 14 triple-doubles this season. He scored 23 points in the second and third quarters when Denver went from trailing by seven to leading by 21. The Nuggets held Brooklyn to 29 points in the second half to end a three-game skid. “We rebounded better in the second half, we made them take tough shots. The de
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Nikola Vucevic scored a season-high 36 points and had 17 rebounds and DeMar DeRozan added 31 points to lead the Chicago Bulls past the Indiana Pacers 122-115 on Friday night. Chicago has won four of six and continues to hold the Eastern Conference’s top record. Indiana lost its second straight despite getting a season-high 42 points from Caris LeVert, who also had eight assists and five rebounds. The recently signed Terry Taylor finished with 21 points, 14 rebounds and five a
Nearly every time the Kansas City Chiefs got pressure on Joe Burrow in the AFC championship game, he managed to pull off a surprising escape. That ability to get out of trouble with his legs is one of Burrow's best traits and a big reason why he has the Cincinnati Bengals playing in the Super Bowl. “That adds a whole other dimension to our offense,” offensive coordinator Brian Callahan said. “His ability to extend plays, go off-script, do anything that involves moving the pocket and moving the l
BEIJING — A game touted to be a barometer turned into a blowout. Finland was expected to test Canada in the Olympic women's hockey tournament ahead of the latter's meeting with defending champion United States. But Canada's relentless speed and pressure, combined with Finns suddenly minus their head coach, produced an 11-1 win for the Canadians on Saturday in Beijing. Sarah Nurse earned her first career hat trick and Brianne Jenner also scored a trio of goals, with Sarah Fillier and Laura Stacey