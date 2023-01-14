Winter Fun at the Monroe Street Midway

The Canadian Press

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Safety Jayron Kearse was more than happy to reflect on a late-season blip from the Dallas defense when the regular season was still going on. Now that the playoffs have arrived, it's a hard turn to 2023 for the Cowboys in Kearse's mind. “That leaves 2022 behind us, and let's start this new season that we have ahead of us the way that we need to start it,” Kearse said Wednesday. “What we did in the regular season means nothing.” In keeping with the idea of a reboot, the Cowbo