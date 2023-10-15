Winston-Salem police investigating shooting, 1 person dead
Grief-stricken Thomas Hand told CNN he was glad his daughter had been killed rather than taken as Hamas hostage to Gaza, a fate "worse than death."
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty/Courtesy of Dorothy GroenertCarolyn Andriano, a victim of sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein whose testimony was crucial to putting away his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell, has died.There was no obituary or funeral service after she died earlier this year, and police in West Palm Beach, Florida, opened an investigation into her death. After The Daily Beast reached out for comment, police spokesman Mike Jachles told us that the investigation wa
A Gulf Coast woman walking her dog got into an argument that turned dirty, according to Florida authorities.
Deputies in the Florida Keys arrested two men in the last week connected to over five tons of garbage illegally dumped on the side of the road.
Joyce Ann Small, 64, was charged with first-degree murder
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty ImagesOver the last few days, many videos have become symbolic of the disaster that has befallen Israel. Two of them draw special attention. In the first, the viewer is blinded by a striking orange: Shiri Bibas and her two ginger sons, wrapped in a blanket, are videoed while being kidnapped into Gaza. The second shows an elderly woman, also wrapped in a blanket, wary, surrounded by a group of euphoric young Palestinians driving a golf ca
Toronto police are looking for a man believed to have vandalized a mosque in the city's east end twice in what investigators are calling a hate-motivated mischief investigation.Police confirmed on Friday that both incidents happened at the same mosque in the area of Danforth and Donlands avenues on Oct. 6 and Oct. 12.Police said a man painted "hate symbols" on the front of the mosque in the first incident and a man left "hateful writing" on the front of the mosque in the second incident. Police
A YouTuber's multimillion-dollar car collection was auctioned off Friday in Baltimore after he was convicted of several charges. "Omi in a Hellcat" once owned upwards of 57 vehicles and thousands of dollars worth of jewelry. According to the FBI, his real name is Bill Carrasquillo. He is serving more than five years in prison for a criminal scheme that involved piracy of cable television, wire fraud, money laundering and copyright infringement.
Last year, a teenager in a small Michigan town killed himself after an online chat turned to demands that he pay money to keep intimate photos secret. The arrests came after the FBI joined with police in Michigan to investigate the death of 17-year-old Jordan DeMay, one thousands of American teenagers targeted in a sharp rise in online “sextortion” cases in recent years.
A suspect has been arrested in the murder of Sheriff Deputy Deanna Esmaeel, the mother of 'Sandlot' actor Marty York
Luiggi Yataco of Quebec is facing a swath of charges related to incidents in Gander and St. John's, including five counts of fraud over $5,000. (Troy Turner/CBC)The telephone rings and the voice of your frantic grandchild wakes you up.There's been an accident. He's in trouble and needs your help.A second voice takes the phone. It's a lawyer and he tells you your grandchild will be safe and everything will be OK if you send them some money. This is the alleged call to at least seven grandparents
COQUITLAM, B.C. — A 30-year-old man has been charged with murdering a Coquitlam, B.C., woman who was reported missing last November. Police say that after an almost yearlong investigation, homicide investigators have determined that 57-year-old Jodine Millar was murdered. Millar was reported missing on Nov. 28, the same day police found her empty car after a crash on Highway 1. Investigators at the time said witnesses saw the brown 2011 Hyundai Tucson speeding when it veered off the road and int
The Massachusetts woman stole over $50,000 in Social Security benefits, prosecutors say.
“We are still scratching our heads as to what brought him to do such a thing and take his mother’s life,” Hialeah police spokesman Eddie Rodriguez said.
Ontario's police watchdog has cleared Toronto police officers of any wrongdoing after a 58-year-old man fell from a downtown hotel window and died.In a report released Friday, Joseph Martino, director of the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), said there is no reason to believe an officer committed a criminal offence in connection with the man's death. The report says Toronto police received a call about someone throwing items onto the street from a room at the Holiday Inn Express on Lombard Stre
A CNN spokesperson said the audio was "inaccurate and irresponsibly distorts the reality of the moment."
OTTAWA — An Ottawa courtroom heard Friday that the city was seized during the "Freedom Convoy" protest last year, as protesters blocked streets and caused public transit to be rerouted away from downtown. The fourth week of the criminal trial for organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber has been dedicated to hearing from Ottawa residents who lived or worked downtown during the protest. On Friday the court heard from the person responsible for rerouting public transit routes and the owner of an up
York University denounced the public ‘statement of solidarity with Palestine’ issued by three student unions in which they referred to the attack by Hamas on Israel as “a strong act of resistance.”
A suburban Atlanta woman has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for the 2021 murder of a 4-month-old who died after she placed him to sleep on his abdomen in the child care center she operated out of her basement. A judge sentenced Amanda Hickey, 48, on Friday after families of children she was accused of abusing gave emotional testimony against her. ”I know that there is nothing I can say in words to take away their pain, except take responsibility and express extreme sorrow for what I’ve done,” Hickey told DeKalb County Superior Court Chief Judge LaTisha Dear Jackson, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Hamas terrorists targeted primary schools in order to kill babies and children or take them hostage, according to plans retrieved from the bodies of dead gunmen.