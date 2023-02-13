Winston-Salem police investigate shooting at Super Bowl party
Lauren Boebert railed against "wokeness" at the Super Bowl after Sheryl Lee Ralph performed "Lift Every Voice and Sing."
The scandal-ridden New York congressman seemingly cannot escape internet mockery
"Did Hurts snub the Chiefs?" USA Today asked.
Fans once again called the NFL #rigged after a late holding call on Eagles cornerback James Bradberry helped the Chiefs win Super Bowl 57.
FOX's Terry Bradshaw and ESPN's Chris Berman raised eyebrows and created awkwardness as Chiefs celebrated another Super Bowl title.
From the opening kickoff to the final play, the broadcast duo of Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen sounded like Super Bowl veterans.
These are the best Super Bowl commercials from brands like Pringles, PopCorners, and Budweiser. After a naked Anna Faris depicted as Eve in the Garden of Eden takes a bite of fruit, she's advised to eat an avocado to make everything better. In it, Cranston has whipped up a new addictive concoction—PopCorners.
A borderline late penalty impacted the outcome of Sunday's Super Bowl. Was it the right call?
Yes, she just yassified a football jersey.
Chris Stapleton's national anthem moves at Super Bowl 57, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Babyface sing "Lift Every Voice and Sing," "America the Beautiful."
Here is what the NFL pundits are saying heading into Super Bowl LVII.
Now comes the waiting for Jeremy O'Day. According to CFL sources last week, the Saskatchewan Roughriders GM reached agreements in principle with quarterback Trevor Harris and receiver Jake Wieneke during the CFL's free-agent negotiating window. The sources spoke on the condition of anonymity as deals reached during that time couldn't be announced. Now, the Montreal Alouettes will have until Tuesday morning to re-sign Harris and/or Wieneke before the start of free agency, although both are expect
Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney helped deliver a Super Bowl victory with two of the biggest plays in the game.
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was a standout at Alabama before he was benched in one of the biggest games of his life. He eventually transferred.
Henne delivered for the Chiefs at critical junctures of two different postseasons, including during this year's run to the Super Bowl.
‘I like JuJu’s skirt moment,’ one fan says
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco broke down in tears as his mother embraced him on the confetti-filled field in State Farm Stadium.
Kansas City’s first drive of the second quarter ended after JuJu Smith-Schuster appeared to be interfered with while attempting to make a catch.
"Definitely not gonna fill that out," joked J.J. Watt on Twitter after he announced his retirement from the NFL
NFL players Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce's sibling rivalry just got settled once and for all at the 2023 Super Bowl when the Chiefs beat the Eagles.