Winston-Salem police investigate shooting on Salem Gardens Drive
Winston-Salem police investigate shooting on Salem Gardens Drive
Winston-Salem police investigate shooting on Salem Gardens Drive
Lindsay Shiver, 26, is accused of hiring a hitman to kill her husband
A former police chief whose son was jailed for 23 years for smuggling £135 million worth of cocaine and heroin has criticised one of Britain’s biggest forces for its “wrongful portrayal” of her son as the “kingpin” of the operation.
Rafaela Vasquez, who was behind the wheel of a self-driving Uber that killed a pedestrian in 2018, pleaded guilty to endangerment on Friday.
SURREY, B.C. — Mounties in British Columbia said Saturday night they are relieved that the two children who were subjects of an Amber Alert issued about 10 days ago have been located safely. Surrey RCMP say the children were located safe Saturday evening and are being reunited with their family after they were allegedly abducted by their mother earlier this month. "We recognize that many have been following this investigation closely since the Amber Alert was issued," police spokeswoman Cpl. Van
On a typical day Olivier patrols a mid-sized town in the Champagne region of France on the look-out for dangerous drivers.
A man and a woman are facing charges following a road rage incident in downtown Toronto on Saturday evening that led to seven vehicles being struck, Toronto police say.In a news release on Sunday, police said a man operating a blue Ford Escape SUV — with three passengers — in the Front Street West and Lower Simcoe Street area "became involved in a road rage incident with another driver" and smashed the hood of that vehicle with a collapsible baton.Police said officers attempted to stop the vehic
SURREY, B.C. — The mother of two missing children who were the subject of an 11-day Amber Alert across British Columbia has been charged with abduction after being arrested in Alberta. Surrey RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn says police "became aware" of a rural property near Edson, Alta. on Saturday morning and engaged that province's emergency response team, who entered the property that evening and safely recovered the missing children. Munn says police arrested and charged the children's 45-year-old m
The firing of an Ohio K-9 officer was not due to him siccing his police dog on an unarmed Black truck driver who surrendered with his hands up following a highway chase, according records officials released to ABC News. The reason former officer Ryan Speakman was terminated from the Circleville, Ohio, Police Department last week is because he allegedly lied to his superiors about whom he shared confidential details of the incident with, according to the newly released documents. The documents, released by the Circleville city law director in response to a public records request from ABC News, indicate Speakman was an emotional wreck following the police dog mauling of 23-year-old Jadarrius Rose and was repeatedly crying at work.
Jonathan Ernst/ReutersNo one is trying to put Hunter Biden’s former business partner behind bars before he can testify in front of a key House committee on Monday—but that hasn’t stopped some Republicans from speculating wildly about the situation following a development in an unrelated court case.The strange saga began on Saturday when the Department of Justice sent an administrative request to a Manhattan judge asking her to set a date for Devon Archer to report to prison in a case entirely un
Detectives from Glendale executed a search warrant Wednesday and detained a man who has since been released, in Havre, Montana.
Jeffrey Exon, 47, was convicted in April over the death of his two-year-old daughter Aurora on January 5 2021
Amazon hired the man after he served time in prison on a sex trafficking offense in Massachusetts, prosecutors say.
Glendale Police DepartmentThe mother of the 18-year-old girl who reappeared last week after disappearing in 2019 has released a video message defending herself while “begging” the public to “move on” as she describes how the emergence of her daughter has taken a dark turn thanks to glaring media attention.Jessica Nuñez posted the video to the Facebook page which once served as an information hub for the latest news on her missing daughter, Alicia Navarro. The teen left her Arizona home in 2019 a
The responding officer was unaware that the woman was lying in the roadway and accidentally drove over her, police said.
Two people are facing second-degree murder charges after a 22-year-old was found dead Saturday near Bishop Lake, northwest of Kingston.Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said in a news release that 39-year-old Cory Finch of Marmora, Ont., and 41-year-old Michelle Lee Finch of Stone Mills Township, Ont., were arrested at the scene in connection with the death.Frontenac OPP said its members responded to a disturbance call shortly before 6:30 p.m. on Saturday and found the victim dead at the scene.The
When the encampment Kat Salmon had been living in for months in Brandon was recently torn down, she lost much more than her home."They destroyed a whole bunch of our stuff," Salmon said. "My tent was wrecked, the poles were wrecked. One of my laptops, one of my neighbour's laptops were wrecked. A bunch of other stuff was missing and wrecked. We're not happy."Salmon, who has been living on the streets of Brandon for six years, had most recently been living at a campsite with four others near the
She has stood up to the Taliban, exposed wrongdoing by Saddam Hussein and has even taken on Margaret Thatcher.
ST. BERNARD, N.S. — A large, deconsecrated Roman Catholic church in southwestern Nova Scotia that was facing demolition has been sold. A news release says the St. Bernard Church — a landmark to the Acadian community — has been bought by Nation Prospère Acadie and la Société Héritage Saint-Bernard and the agreement was ratified by the Diocese of Halifax-Yarmouth on Friday. The Nation Prospère Acadie and la Société Héritage Saint-Bernard says it is also fundraising $2.5 million until next June to
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man whose 2-year-old daughter died after going days without food while he was passed out drunk has been sentenced to nearly 57 years in prison. The sentence ordered Friday was the maximum that could be imposed after Jeffrey Exon was convicted in April of charges that included aggravated child endangerment and first-degree murder in the commission of a felony, The Topeka Capital-Journal reported. Exon, a 47-year-old who goes by the name of James, called 911 on Jan. 5.
The Ocean County Prosecutor's Office in New Jersey said Maria Macburnie took a relative's identity and used her medical license to pose as a doctor.