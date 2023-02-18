Winston-Salem: Police arrest man shot on Bethabara Pointe Circle in self-defense
A woman obsessed with serial killers “giggled” as she admitted to a friend she had murdered her boyfriend.
Standing outside the local police station in her village in northeast India, 19-year-old Nureja Khatun is anxious. Nearly an hour later, she sees her husband, Akbar Ali, for just a few seconds when he is shuffled into a police van. Khatun’s husband is one of more than 3,000 men, including Hindu and Muslim priests, who were arrested nearly two weeks ago in the northeastern state of Assam under a wide crackdown on illegal child marriages involving girls under the age of 18.
A former head of a police watchdog has hit back at media coverage of the investigation into Nicola Bulley's disappearance, following criticism of the female detective leading the search for the missing mother-of-two. Zoe Billingham, who previously served as His Majesty's Inspector of Constabulary, told Sky News she was "really disturbed" by coverage that focused on what Detective Superintendent Rebecca Smith was wearing and what her hair looked like. "We've talked a lot about misogyny and sexism [in recent days] but one of the things that's really disturbed me over the last day or two is the abuse frankly that the senior investigating officer has herself been exposed to," she said.
Orange County man who bought luxury cars with COVID relief funds is sentenced to prison.
NORFOLK COUNTY, Ont. — Ontario Provincial Police say a 34-year-old man is facing a charge of first-degree murder in the death of his grandmother. Norfolk County OPP says officers first responded to a home in Waterford, Ont., on Feb. 13 and found 90-year-old Marlene Wilson dead. A post-mortem conducted the next day resulted in the investigation being treated as a homicide. OPP Const. Ed Sanchuk says police arrested Wilson's grandson on Friday and formally laid the murder charge. Sanchuk says the
In a statement, the mother of Keenan Ridgway’s victim said she hopes he ‘rots in hell’.
InfoWars' Alex Jones is spending nearly $100,000 a month. He owes more than a billion in damages to the families of Sandy Hook victims.
Four Montreal men are facing 105 charges after they were arrested in Mississauga, Ont. early Thursday while allegedly trying to steal a car in a parking lot. In a news release on Thursday, Peel Regional Police said they were called to a "car theft in progress" in the lot near Dixie Road and Matheson Boulevard East at about 3:25 a.m. When officers arrived, they arrested the four men and seized automobile master keys, a key reprogrammer and break-in tools, police said in the release. One of the me
The missing dog walker made plans for the week ahead in the last known contact she had with a friend.
STORY: A gunman went on a rampage in the small Mississippi town of Arkabutla on Friday.He killed his ex-wife and five other people in three locations, including a shop at a petrol station, before the authorities arrested him. Ethan Cash was an eyewitness."I run inside the store and make sure everybody's okay in the store. Man, I was going to start shooting at the guy as he was pulling off, but I didn't know who exactly it was. And, you know, I didn't want to hurt anybody. So I just kind of let the officers do that. It's their job anyways."A man was shot dead at the store.Authorities arrested the suspect near his home, where they found four more bodies.Tate County Sheriff Brad Lance."Richard Dale Crum is the suspect in this case and as it stands right now, he's been charged with one count of first-degree murder.""We don't have a lot of violent crime here. And this is outside the norm of anything that we've had. We certainly had violent crime in the past, but this is shocking, would be the best word I can use."President Joe Biden condemned the shooting, and urged for better gun control.In a statement, he said he and his wife mourned for the six killed in Mississippi - as they had done for far too many other Americans.
Police: Florida woman pulled gun in McDonald's drive-thru during argument over free cookie
An overnight crime spree that ended with a “high-risk takedown” saw multiple robberies and a man stabbed in the head with a butcher knife, Toronto police say. Ahmar Khan reports.
‘I have never held a man’s hand’
The Murdaugh murder trial jury got a minute-by-minute breakdown of Alex Murdaugh’s movements the night his wife and son were killed, according to data recently pulled from the accused murderer’s car.
Ex-officer Demetrius Haley took a photo of Tyre Nichols' beaten body, fueling unverified rumors of a personal grudge over a shared romantic interest.
Daniella Leis says the Marilyn Manson concert vendor "ought to have known that she was intoxicated" and shares liability for her drunk driving.
A US reality TV star is beginning a 6.5 year prison sentence for running a nationwide telemarketing scam that defrauded elderly people out of tens of millions of dollars. Jen Shah, who projected a glamorous lifestyle on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, pleaded guilty last July to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. The telemarketing scheme targeted older and computer illiterate people to sell them "essentially non-existent" services, according to the US Justice Department.
Police said in a news release they responded to Little Creek Elementary School in Norfolk at about 3:30 p.m. Thursday after receiving a report that a student had a weapon in the school. When officers arrived, a handgun was turned over to police by school staff. After an investigation, police charged the student's mother with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and allowing access to a loaded firearm by children.
Two men and two women have been arrested in connection with a home invasion in Hunter River Saturday morning, RCMP say. RCMP Sgt. Chris Gunn said while the investigation is ongoing, it is believed to be an isolated incident between parties that are known to each other, and there is no threat to the public. He said RCMP were called about four people who had forcibly entered an apartment, pointed a firearm at two people, took a safe and fled the scene in a silver car. The two victims were uninjure
