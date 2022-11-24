Winston-Salem man gives out free Thanksgiving meals to homeless
Winston-Salem man gives out free Thanksgiving meals to homeless
Winston-Salem man gives out free Thanksgiving meals to homeless
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for their third touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC. Mahomes hit Kelce on a short crossing route that Kelce took to the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown, concluding a six-play, 75-yard drive that took just 1:15. The Chargers had pulled ahead 27-23 on Justin Herbert’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer wit
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders had their best stretch this season when running back Josh Jacobs put much of the offensive load on his shoulders. He did it again Sunday at Denver, and there is little coincidence the Raiders ended their three-game losing streak by beating the Broncos 22-16 in overtime. Because Jacobs was so effective in rushing for 109 yards and catching three passes for 51 more, that helped open up a Raiders passing game that was limited with tight end Darren Waller
The Blue Jays have some financial flexibility after trading Teoscar Hernandez. Will they use that windfall to acquire an elite starting pitcher?
HOUSTON (AP) — Davis Mills threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown on Houston’s second offensive play, setting the tone for the terrible Texans’ worst game of the season in a loss to Washington. The Texans (1-8-1) were behind 20-0 at halftime before falling to the Commanders 23-10 for their fifth straight loss. “We were never in the game,” coach Lovie Smith said. “There’s total disappointment." Houston had five yards of offense at halftime, lowest in franchise history. The team’s
NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving apologized Sunday morning to anyone who felt threatened or hurt when he posted a link to a documentary with antisemitic material, clearing the way to finally play again for the Brooklyn Nets. Once he did, Irving tried to keep the focus on basketball. Deeper conversations, such as about the demonstrators outside the arena or a possible appeal of his suspension without pay, would be left for another day. “I’m just here to focus on the game,” Irving said after scoring 1
The Seattle Kraken have finally decided to send Shane Wright down to the minors after the 2022 fourth overall pick's poor start to the season.
CHICAGO (AP) — From start to finish, it was an emotional night for Evgeni Malkin. Complete with a very happy ending. Sidney Crosby had a goal and three assists, and the Penguins topped the Chicago Blackhawks 5-3 on Sunday for their third straight win. Malkin scored in his 1,000th NHL game, helping Pittsburgh close out a 3-0 road trip after a 3-0 win at Winnipeg on Saturday night. Rickard Rakell had a goal and an assist, and Brock McGinn also scored for the Penguins. “A little bit hard for me. A
The Senators looked to be one of the NHL's most improved teams this offseason, but the results haven't been there.
John Tavares and William Nylander have already reached double digits and if Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner can repeat their scoring exploits from last season, the Maple Leafs could finish the campaign with four players over the 30-goal mark.
EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have sent a reminder as to how difficult they can be to face in overtime. Connor McDavid scored the winner 1:17 into overtime as the Oilers broke out of their slump with a 4-3 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday. Edmonton was the lone team in the NHL to not go to overtime yet this season before the win. McDavid danced around a defender and chipped a shot over Knights starter Adin Hill for his 16th of the season. It was a pretty finish to cap off what
Evgeni Malkin scored in his 1000th NHL game as the Penguins topped the Chicago Blackhawks but is the Russian underrated in the pantheon of hockey greats?
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Blake Coleman had a goal and two assists to lead the Calgary Flames to a 5-2 victory over the slumping Philadelphia Flyers on Monday night. Jonathan Huberdeau, Dillon Dubé, Rasmus Andersson and Trevor Lewis also scored for the Flames, who were playing the third contest of a six-game trip. “It was nice to get that one for sure,” Huberdeau said. “We battled. Another good win for us.” Tanner Laczynski and Joel Farabee scored for the Flyers, who have lost seven in a row. “We were
PHOENIX (AP) — Mikal Bridges and Devin Booker each scored 25 points to lead the Phoenix Suns to a 115-105 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night. The Suns, playing without point guard Chris Paul for the seventh straight game, have beaten the Lakers five straight times in regular season play — eight counting the last three games of their 2020-21 playoff series. Things got chippy in the fourth quarter. With 3:55 left in the game, the Lakers’ Patrick Beverley was ejected for shoving Phoen
Sidney Crosby gave Nick Suzuki some captain-to-captain advice in Las Vegas.
While defensive coaches are figuring out other midlevel NFL quarterbacks, Taylor Heinicke is 4-1 since taking the starting job in Washington, putting the Commanders in sight of the playoff picture.
DENVER (AP) — Derek Carr hit a wide-open Davante Adams with a 35-yard touchdown pass on the third play of overtime, powering the Las Vegas Raiders to a 22-16 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The Raiders (3-7) never led in regulation but sent the game into OT when Daniel Carlson kicked a 25-yard field goal with 16 seconds left after a crucial blunder by Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. The Broncos (3-7) were clinging to a 16-13 lead at the 2-minute warning but Wilson rolled right on thir
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears will spend the week watching and waiting as quarterback Justin Fields hopes his left shoulder heals up enough so he can start Sunday against the New York Jets. Fields said his injury is a shoulder separation with ligament damage within the AC joint, and added he wouldn’t have been able to play Wednesday if the game had been held then. “Today, probably not, but good thing we don’t play today; we play in what, four days,” Fields said. “So we’ll see how it
CHICAGO (AP) — Sidney Crosby had a goal and three assists, and the Pittsburgh Penguins topped the Chicago Blackhawks 5-3 on Sunday night for their third straight win. Evgeni Malkin scored in his 1,000th NHL game, helping Pittsburgh close out a 3-0 road trip. Rickard Rakell had a goal and an assist, and Brock McGinn and Jeff Carter also scored for the Penguins. Pittsburgh had a 3-2 lead before Phillipp Kurashev tied it for Chicago with a third-period shot from the corner behind the goal. But Cros
New Jersey Devils fans were not impressed with the referees after they had three goals called back against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday.
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons are not ruling out tight end Kyle Pitts and defensive end Ta’Quon Graham for the season, even though coach Arthur Smith said Wednesday each starter will have surgery. The Falcons placed Pitts, their 2021 first-round pick, and Graham on injured reserve on Monday with knee injuries. Each will miss at least four games. The Falcons (5-6) have only six regular-season games remaining, including Sunday’s game at Washington. Atlanta is only a half game behi