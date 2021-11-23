Winston-Salem line dancing instructor shares moves to know before your first class
Alex Newhook scored the go-ahead goal with 1:33 left, sending the Colorado Avalanche past the Ottawa Senators 7-5 on Monday night.
Big changes could be coming for the Giants.
The Leafs are back to their winning ways since ditching their relaxed dress code. Coincidence?
LeBron James was suspended one game and Isaiah Stewart got a two-game ban, the NBA announced.
Shumpert is the 12th athlete to win the show, and the first NBA player.
Experts say IOC president Thomas Bach's call with Peng Shuai is more propaganda than evidence of Peng's safety.
Kyle Lowry discussed retiring a Raptor, his highly-anticipated homecoming and his reasons for leaving Toronto in an interview with The Undefeated.
Watch as a fighter picks up a highlight reel KO win – and a graphic injury all at once.
We did not have Gerard Gallant absolutely snapping on Mika Zibanejad after the Rangers' thrilling win over the Sabres on our bingo cards.
The Calgary Flames are doing things defensively we haven't seen since the 1920's, but is Darryl Sutter's group the real deal and can this be sustained?
Rory Dames is the fifth NWSL coach this season to face allegations of misconduct.
With the NHL season well underway, and less than three months until the Olympic men's hockey gold-medal game, the Canadian roster is beginning to take shape.
Here's who to grab on your fantasy hockey league's waiver wire — while you still can.
Week 12 doesn't present a wealth of pickup options. Andy Behrens helps sort through the priority adds for those looking to fill holes on their fantasy rosters.
Mayfield didn't talk to the media because he was frustrated with how he played against the Lions.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is no longer driving the bus for Manchester United. Will the managerial change galvanize the troubled squad? Or do problems run much deeper? We'll find out this week.
Justin Cuthbert argues that Aaron Ekblad and Mackenzie Weegar should make Team Canada as a pairing while Julian McKenzie advocates for Troy Terry to make Team USA.
With a paltry looking waiver wire, Andy Behrens and Scott Pianowski find themselves talking about the success of running QBs in fantasy, potential winners in the race for the MVP award this season, and the delight of watching Andy Dalton play football on Thanksgiving. They also give out some pickup recommendations at QB, RB, WR, and TE…but they don’t feel great about it.
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — George Paton swears that committing $90 million to wide receivers Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick over the weekend wasn't about making Denver an attractive landing pad for a veteran quarterback in 2022. "No, we're just trying to get better as a football team and win games," the Broncos' first-year general manager insisted Monday. The extensions mean the Broncos' top four receivers — Patrick, Sutton, Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler — are under contract through 2023.
LeBron James is missing one game. Markieff Morris is missing his eighth, with no end in sight. Those two things are more connected than some might realize. By suspending James for Tuesday night's game against New York — the Los Angeles Lakers' lone visit to Madison Square Garden this season — over his role in an incident in Detroit on Sunday, the NBA sent a very loud, very clear message to anyone who might want to partake in future on-court dustups. Enough is enough.