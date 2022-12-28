Winners and losers of technology in 2022
Engadget's winners and losers of technology in 2022 are:
NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope and DART
Wordle
Google Pixel 6A
Steam Deck
Apple Watch Ultra
Mastodon
Crypto, FTX and everything related
Google Stadia
Period tracking apps and digital privacy
Peloton and home fitness tech
Toyota’s EV failure
Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/c/Engadget
Like us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/engadget
Follow us on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/engadget
Follow us on Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/engadget
Follow us on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@engadget
The Engadget Podcast: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/t...
More about Engadget Audio: https://www.engadget.com/2019-08-01-e...
Read more: http://www.engadget.com