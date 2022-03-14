Winners of the 2022 BAFTA Awards
STORY: Who are the winners of the 2022 BAFTAs?
Location: London
Date: March 13, 2022
BEST FILM: “The Power of the Dog”
LEADING ACTRESS:
Joanna Scanlan, “After Love”
(SOUNDBITE) (English) BEST ACTRESS WINNER JOANNA SCANLAN SAYING:
"I am overwhelmed, would you be? Yeah. It's straight up overwhelming and you either cover that up or let it show
LEADING ACTOR:
Will Smith, “King Richard”
SUPPORTING ACTOR:
Troy Kotsur, “CODA”
(SOUNDBITE) (English) BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR WINNER TROY KOTSUR SAYING (VOICE OF INTERPRETER):
"I am just trying to bring a new perspective and hope to inspire folks to open their hearts and minds to make, to think about possibilities and opportunities for the future."
DIRECTOR:
Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”
OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM:
“Belfast”