Winners of the 2022 BAFTA Awards

STORY: Who are the winners of the 2022 BAFTAs?

Location: London

Date: March 13, 2022

BEST FILM: “The Power of the Dog”

LEADING ACTRESS:

Joanna Scanlan, “After Love”

(SOUNDBITE) (English) BEST ACTRESS WINNER JOANNA SCANLAN SAYING:

"I am overwhelmed, would you be? Yeah. It's straight up overwhelming and you either cover that up or let it show

LEADING ACTOR:

Will Smith, “King Richard”

SUPPORTING ACTOR:

Troy Kotsur, “CODA”

(SOUNDBITE) (English) BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR WINNER TROY KOTSUR SAYING (VOICE OF INTERPRETER):

"I am just trying to bring a new perspective and hope to inspire folks to open their hearts and minds to make, to think about possibilities and opportunities for the future."

DIRECTOR:

Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM:

“Belfast”