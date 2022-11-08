Is the winner of the historic Powerball jackpot in Sacramento? Customers at Lichine's think so.

Feeling lucky? People who stopped by Lichine's Liquor & Deli in Sacramento on Monday to buy tickets for the historic Powerball jackpot are feeling so. After no one had the winning ticket after Saturday's drawing, the jackpot is now the largest in history. The currently estimated jackpot is $1.9 billion. Let's say you win and you opt to take the one-time payment upfront: According to the CA Lottery, your payout would be around $929.1 million. You could also choose to take the annual payments over about 30 years. In that case, your profits would add up to whatever the final Powerball jackpot is. You do have to be 18 years old to play.