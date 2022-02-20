Wing Surfer Struggles in Extreme Winds During Storm Eunice in Netherlands

A wingsurfer in the Netherlands struggled in fierce winds and heavy rain from Storm Eunice on Saturday, February 19, as stormy weather continued to hit Europe.

Footage filmed by Remko de Zeeuw shows surfer Jelle Stoop trying to hold onto his surfing wings in extreme winds at Brouwersdam, a four-mile-long (6.5 km) dam located between the Grevelingen estuary and the North Sea in the town of Ouddorp. The area is popular for water activities.

“Yesterday storm Eunice delivered some crazy conditions, windspeed up to 87 knots. Craziest conditions that I’ve been out on the water, never felt so alive.” Stoop wrote on Instagram alongside the video.

Wind and heavy rain were forecast for Sunday and Monday, the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute (KNMI) said. Credit: Remko de Zeeuw via Storyful