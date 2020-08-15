Right-Wing Militia and Counter-Protesters Gather at Georgia's Stone Mountain Park

Georgia’s Stone Mountain Park was closed ahead of an anticipated militia rally on Saturday, August 15, city officials stated.

Despite this, opposing groups of protesters squared off at the park throughout Saturday, according to local media.

This video shows a number of demonstrators carrying Confederate flags, Blue Lives Matter flags, and flags for the right-wing Three Percenters militia, as well as a number of pro-President Trump signs and banners.

According to local media, the counter-protesters included “a broad coalition of leftist anti-racist groups.”

Reuters reported that in July the Three Percenters militia applied to hold a rally “to defend and protect our history and Second Amendment rights," though this was denied by state officials, who cited violence at a similar event in 2016. Credit: Deangelo Yung Duck Carter via Storyful