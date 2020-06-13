Right-wing and anti-racism protesters scuffle in Britain

Anti-racism protesters rallied again around Britain on Saturday (June 13).

Scuffles broke out in London as counter-demonstrators also came out to protect monuments targeted for their links to Britain's colonial history.

Statues of historical figures including Winston Churchill - Britain's World War Two leader whom protesters call a xenophobe - were boarded up to try and minimize trouble.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

In Trafalgar Square, police separated two groups of about 100 people each, one chanting "Black Lives Matter," the other racial slurs.

Some groups jostled, tossed bottles and cans, and set off fireworks, as riot police with dogs and horses lined up.

At least one photographer was injured.

Demonstrations have been taking place around the world over the death of African American George Floyd in Minneapolis after a white policeman knelt on his neck.

In Britain, debate is raging over monuments to those involved in the nation's imperialist past.

Police said on Saturday that some people were bringing weapons to the London rallies.

They imposed route restrictions on both groups and said rallies must end by 5 p.m. local time.