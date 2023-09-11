Wine Streams Down Road in Portuguese Town

Red wine streamed down a road in Levira, Portugal, on September 10, after two storage containers at a local distillery burst.

Video filmed by Instagram user @pitstore223 shows the wine flowing down the town’s main road on Sunday.

Destilaria Levira issued a statement on Sunday apologizing for the incident and vowed to cover damages and cleanup costs.

The distillery said no injuries were reported and the incident was being investigated by authorities. Credit: @pitstore223 via Storyful