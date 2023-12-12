Windy weather ahead

Chilly this evening. Temperatures drop into the 40s and 50s. Morning lows will be in the upper 30s to upper 40s. Partly cloudy and cool Wednesday. Highs low 60s. Breezy conditions this week becoming windy Friday into Monday. High swells will develop offshore Friday and Saturday. Hazardous marine conditions. Strong onshore winds will cause coastal flooding concerns. Low pressure develops in the South Gulf and heads towards Florida. It will help our winds increase. Area of disturbed weather moves our way from the West increasing our rain chances Saturday into early Sunday.