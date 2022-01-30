Windy City Bulls vs. Fort Wayne Mad Ants - Game Highlights

The Canadian Press

OTTAWA — Often you can point to a few different factors as to why a team wins or loses a hockey game. John Gibson was the difference Saturday, on both counts. Gibson made 44 saves as the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Ottawa Senators 2-1. The Ducks were outshot 45-20. “That’s what you need. Your best players have to be your best players, especially getting into the second half of the season and everyone is battling for spots and it’s as close as it is," said Ducks coach Geoff Ward. “Obviously, (Gibs