Windsurfers tackle competition in St Moritz

The world’s best windsurfers

decended on to Lake Silvaplana

Location: St Moritz, Switzerland

for the 2020 Engadinwind games

Over 400 athletes

from 36 nations

will compete in the week-long event

(SOUNDBITE) (English) MEN'S IQ FOIL EXHIBITION WINNER, KIRAN BADLOE, SAYING:

"Yes, it's been really fun, challenging, we did all sorts of formats. We did some course racing, some slalom and yes, I really enjoyed it. We had a beautiful day yesterday with beautiful conditions and I managed to come out on top. A little bit more luck than skill but it was good fun; just everybody on the same gear and yes we put on a good show."

Surfers raced on the iQ Foil

a new type of windsurfing

that lifts the board out of the water

It's set to debut at the Olympic Games

at Paris 2024

after recently gaining popularity

(SOUNDBITE) (English) WOMEN'S IQ FOIL EXHIBITION WINNER, LILIAN DE GEUS, SAYING:

"Yes, it was really nice racing here. It was my first time For me, the first time and it was great. Also, with all the mountains around and for me, the first time in the iQ Foil with all the other girls competing. So, I really enjoyed it and it was awesome."