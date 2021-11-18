Windsor Great Park dazzles with Christmas display

Opening to the public from Thursday 'Windsor Great Park Illuminated' promises to offer 'dazzling lights' and 'breath taking projections.'

''It is the first light trail to be held on The Crown Estate in Windsor Great Park and we're very excited to be bringing it to you this year,'' Richard Guest-Gornall, the Vice President of Arts and Entertainment for IMG told Reuters at a preview event on Wednesday.

Set around the park's Obelisk Pond, the event has been created and produced by events and talent company - International Management Group (IMG).

Amongst the other things to do are several festive light installations that make great spots for pictures, as well as a hologram film projected in-between two trees.

Windsor Great Park is owned by The Crown Estate, which manages the British monarchy's properties on behalf of the UK government.

The display will run until 9 January 2022.