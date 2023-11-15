Advertisement

Winds Whip Florida Panhandle as Severe Storms Move In

Storyful

Strong winds and “life-threatening rip currents” slammed the Florida Panhandle on Wednesday, November 15, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

Stormy weather was expected to last until Thursday evening in the region, and coastal flooding and dangerous surf heights were also forecast by the NWS.

Southern Florida and the Tampa Bay area were bracing for heavy rainfall on Wednesday. Two storms circling in the Gulf of Mexico were responsible for wet weather across the state, according to local news reports.

This footage by William Meek shows the conditions on Fort Walton Beach on Wednesday. Credit: William Meek via Storyful