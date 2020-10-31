Windows Smashed at Barcelona City Council Amid Anti-Lockdown Protests

Anti-lockdown protests turned violent in Barcelona, Spain, on October 31, with protesters reportedly smashing the windows of local government buildings.

Footage from Íñigo Palomar shows mangled fences and broken, vandalized windows outside the Barcelona City Council (BCN) building on Plaça de Sant Miquel.

Palomar reported that a “firecracker” had been thrown at press, and glass on the building had been smashed and fences were pulled down.

The demonstrations were sparked by recent regional restrictions aimed at curbing a nationwide spike in coronavirus cases.

As of October 31, Spain had recorded over one million confirmed COVID-19 infections with 35,878 deaths. Credit: Íñigo Palomar/@PalomarInigo via Storyful