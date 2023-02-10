Windham girls basketball outlasts Dover
The Jaguars beat the Green Wave, 53-41.
The crew of China’s orbiting space station has completed the first of several planned spacewalks of their six-month mission, pushing such activities into the realm of routine for the country’s astronauts. The China Manned Space Agency said that, during Friday’s seven-hour extra-vehicular activity, Fei Junlong and Zhang Lu carried out a number of tasks, including installing extension pumps outside the Mengtian laboratory module. China completed the Tiangong station in November with the addition of the third of three modules, centered on the Tianhe living and command module.
"We haven't spoken since that night," Barkley said during a recent podcast appearance
ESPN's Jalen Rose did not mince words over Davis' "jealous" response to James' milestone.
In a move that changes the landscape of the NBA, the Nets are trading Kevin Durant to the Suns for a massive haul of players and draft picks.
LeBron James posed with daughter Zhuri and sons Bryce and Bronny after one of the biggest moments in his career on Tuesday night
In Kyrie Irving's mind, setting ablaze the fabric of the Nets was beyond his control. In reality, Brooklyn's gravest mistake was holding Irving accountable.
Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to the Lakers trading Patrick Beverley to the Magic for Mo Bamba.
"Looks like old Tommy boy is getting into the thirst trap game," Edelman joked after seeing Brady's revealing selfie
Ticket prices have gradually declined in every 24-hour window since Sunday night and might end up being the cheapest on average since Super Bowl LIII.
‘You could have just… not tweeted it,’ the actor wrote on Twitter
Wall reached a contract buyout agreement with the Houston Rockets on June 28
NBA fans and media members react to the biggest moves at the trade deadline, including the Lakers trading Russell Westbrook.
Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas said he isn't interested in mortgaging the future for a rental.
A woman reportedly filed a complaint against Irvin after an encounter in a hotel lobby Sunday.
The Raptors have won three straight for just the second time all season, but it's likely too late to flip the script heading into Thursday's trade deadline.
The European Super League backers have revealed that they want to launch a new version of the project that crashed two years ago: a multi-division competition of 60 to 80 teams with no permanent members, and a minimum of 14 games per club, per season.
DETROIT — Calgary Flames defenceman Rasmus Andersson was sent to hospital Wednesday night after being struck by a vehicle while riding a scooter in Detroit. The team said Thursday that the incident occurred around 6 p.m. while Andersson was riding a scooter to dinner. The 26-year-old Andersson was released from hospital later Wednesday night after undergoing a "battery of tests," the Flames said in Twitter post. Calgary was in Detroit for a Thursday night game with the Red Wings. "He was going t
Tom Brady had his son stand back-to-back with his former New England Patriots teammate, Julian Edelman, to show the height difference between the two
Morning frost gave way to gusting wind Thursday in the WM Phoenix Open, leading to tricky scoring conditions at TPC Scottsdale. “I actually felt the best swing I made of the day was the par-3 seventh, and hit it 20 yards over the green,” top-ranked Rory McIlroy said after an opening 2-over 73 that left him seven strokes behind. “Tricky day,” McIlroy said.
In quite possibly the worst sequel since Cristiano Ronaldo’s 15-month sulk at Old Trafford, the European Super League is back. At least Bernd Reichart, the debonair TV executive orchestrating this second coming, has acted decisively in casting the leads, with his 10-point pitch in Welt adorned by the club crests of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus. Here we have the continent’s most restlessly acquisitive club, its largest debt zombie, and the creaking Old Lady of Turin, whose entire board has