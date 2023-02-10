Windham girls basketball outlasts Dover

Associated Press

The crew of China’s orbiting space station has completed the first of several planned spacewalks of their six-month mission, pushing such activities into the realm of routine for the country’s astronauts. The China Manned Space Agency said that, during Friday’s seven-hour extra-vehicular activity, Fei Junlong and Zhang Lu carried out a number of tasks, including installing extension pumps outside the Mengtian laboratory module. China completed the Tiangong station in November with the addition of the third of three modules, centered on the Tianhe living and command module.