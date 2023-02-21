Wind Whips Up 'Sand Blizzard' on South Carolina Shoreline During Record-Breaking Warmth
As a “massive” storm system threatened northern parts of the US with snow, wind, and record low temperatures from Tuesday, February 21 to 23, the National Weather Service (NWS) said, South Carolina saw record warmth.
Video posted to Twitter by ‘Deliberate Wanderer’ shows wind-blown sand on the South Carolina coastline at Huntington Beach State Park on February 21.
Myrtle Beach recorded a record high temperature on Tuesday, breaking the previous record with a reading of 76 degrees Fahrenheit, according to local media. Even warmer temperatures were forecast for South Carolina later in the week, reports said. Credit: Deliberate Wanderer via Storyful