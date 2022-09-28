Wind Whips Palm Trees as Hurricane Ian Approaches Southwest Florida

Strong winds battered the Isles of Capri – a community on Florida’s Gulf Coast – as Ian strengthened to a Category 4 hurricane over the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday, September 28.

Video from local resident and meteorologist Jared Heil shows powerful gusts and low visibility in the Isles of Capri on Wednesday morning.

The National Hurricane Center said Ian was a Category 4 storm on Wednesday morning and was located approximately 60 miles west of Naples at 9 am. The NHC warned of rapidly deteriorating conditions and catastrophic wind damage. Credit: Jared Heil via Storyful