New wind turbine plant bringing jobs to Sparrows Point

A new plant that will build wind turbine foundations and other components will open in Sparrows Point. It's part of Orsted's shore-to-shore supply chain operation in Maryland. The facility will employ 125 union construction workers and offer 20 professional staff jobs. Gov. Wes Moore, a Democrat, characterized the site as hallowed ground. The foundation where Maryland becomes the offshore wind capital of America. "The ability to see something before other people do. The ability to invest in something before other people are prepared. An ability to see what the future looks like before other people have a chance to see for themselves," Moore said. Moore expressed his vision of a cleaner, greener future for Maryland as he participated in a ceremonial ground-breaking for a new manufacturing plant at Tradepoint Atlantic. Orsted, a wind turbine company, is building a facility that will make components to be used on turbines across the country.