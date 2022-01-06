Wind and Snow Reduce Visibility in Northeast Colorado

Strong winds and snow created limited visibility in northeast Colorado on January 5, as the National Weather Service (NWS) warned of “hazardous travel conditions” in the region.

This video, recorded by @TractorNinja, who said it was filmed south of Sterling, Colorado, shows powerful wind gusts and snow in the area.

On Wednesday afternoon, the NWS said it had received reports of 5 inches of snow had fallen in Logan County, and forecast up to 10 inches in the northeast plains area of the state. A winter storm warning was in effect for the parts of the region. Credit: @TractorNinja via Storyful