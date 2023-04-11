Wind and Rain Lash Wellington Region Amid 'Vigorous' Thunderstorms
Wind and rain hit the Wellington region on April 10 and 11 as “vigorous” thunderstorms moved across the Kapiti Coast, New Zealand’s national meteorological service said.
Footage by Paul Hague-Smith shows the scene in Paraparaumu on the Kapiti Coast, where New Zealand’s national meteorological service said they had received reports of 10 mm-sized hail.
Local news reported a tornado struck the Kapiti Coast early on Tuesday.
Fire and Emergency NZ said the tornado damaged at least 20 properties, according to local news reports citing local officials. A 16-year-old boy was injured. Credit: Paul Hague-Smith via Storyful