Wind Howls as 'Awesome' Storm Blows Through Florida Panhandle

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued storm warnings for parts of Alabama, Florida, and Georgia, as a severe storm system threatened the region with rain, wind, hail, flooding, and potential tornadoes on June 16.

Chris Simma posted this footage from Destin, a city in Florida’s Panhandle, on Friday with the caption: “Awesome storm in Destin just now!” Additional video captures the sound of the wind from inside Simma’s condo.

A rip current statement and a flood watch were in effect for Destin on Friday, per the NWS. Credit: Chris Simma via Storyful