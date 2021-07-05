Wind Gusts Send Chair Flying From South Florida Balcony as Tropical Storm Elsa Approaches

Strong wind gusts blew into Sunny Isles Beach on Monday afternoon, July 5, as Tropical Storm Elsa brought wind gusts of 40-50 mph to southern Florida, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

Footage shared by David Vergel shows a chair sent airborne by the intense wind in Sunny Isles Beach.

Southeast Florida was not under tropical storm warnings or watches, but the tropical storm was expected to bring rain and strong winds to the area, the NWS said.

The west coast of Florida braced for a life-threatening storm surge and tropical conditions through until Wednesday. Credit: David Vergel via Storyful